CUNDY’S HARBOR – Lillian Julia Everhart, 93, passed away peacefully June 9, 2024, surrounded by her family in Cundy’s Harbor.

Born on July 7, 1930, to John D. and Eleanora S. Harley Eastman. Growing up in Cundy’s Harbor, she developed a lifelong adoration of nature in a childhood spent hiking harbor footpaths, playing in the woods, and skating at Oscar’s Pond. She loved Sunday rides and picnics with her family.

In her teenage years, Lil worked as a clerk at Holbrook’s Store in Cundy’s Harbor. She also worked as a housekeeper at Dingley Island, commuting by bicycle five days a week. At just 16 she graduated from Potter Academy in Bridgton. She furthered her education at Farmington State Teachers College, subsequently beginning her teaching journey at the two-room Cundy’s Harbor School at the age of 18. She briefly taught at Flying Point Elementary before relocating to North Reading, Mass., where she taught at Hilltop Kindergarten. After returning to her roots, she worked as a teacher’s assistant at Brunswick Middle School, while spending summers clerking at the shrimp lab. Most of Lil’s career she worked at L.L. Bean’s flagship store in Freeport.

Lillian married James Emerson Herrick Jr. in 1950, with whom she shared five children. Her second marriage, in 1990, was to Dr. Watson Harry Everhart.

Lillan was known for her love of gatherings and the ocean. She cherished moments spent with family and friends, and the tranquility of her coastal home. She enjoyed walking, hiking, cross-country skiing, solving crossword puzzles, and indulging in literature.

She is survived by her siblings Herbert Levi Eastman and his wife Susan, Virginia Eastman and her partner Michael; as well as her children, James Emerson Herrick III and his wife Anne, Elizabeth Sharon Skaling, Dana Russell Herrick and his wife Cindy, Lynda Julia Schifrin and her husband Greg, and Jennifer Ellen Brabham. Lillian will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, James, Robert, Abbie, Anna, Dana, Jessica, Dillon, Nicholas, their partners, and her numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Watson Harry Everhart; her grandson, Matthew John Herrick; her son-in-law, David Skaling, her son-in-law, Ronald Brabhaml and her siblings Mary Alice Welner, John Dana Eastman Jr, and Lucille Eleanora Eastman.

Lillian’s heart remained in Cundy’s Harbor, where she raised her family among many friends and relatives and revered the simple joys of life by the sea. Gratitude is extended to all who provided care and support, allowing her to spend her final days in the comfort of her home, surrounded by love.

Details of the service and gathering will be announced at a later date. To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Lillian’s memorial page.

If you are able, donations to the Cranberry Horn Cemetery in Cundy’s Harbor are appreciated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous