TONEY RIVER, Nova Scotia – Sally Jean (MacPhee) Fiske, 86, of Toney River, Nova Scotia, passed away on June 13, 2024, with her family by her side.

Sally was born in East Rumford. Moved from East Rumford in early ’50s to Bath where she graduated from Morse High School. While at Morse High School she was a dedicated member of the Color Guard in the Bath Drum and Bugle Corps. Sally also worked at Pratt and Whitney Insurance in Connecticut. Later settled in West Branch, Nova Scotia in the ’70s with her beloved husband and five children and retired in Toney River, Nova Scotia.

Music was a significant part of Sally’s life. She played the church organ in the local area for many years and played piano for a weekly group of Thursday night fiddlers, as well as special events when able. Her passion shone brightly, contributing to her community whenever she could. Sally was also a cherished member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #17.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earle and Adeline MacPhee; her brother, James Burton MacPhee; husband, Franklin Robert Fiske; and her son, Scott Earle Fiske.

Sally is survived by her three daughters, Jami, Heather, and Bonnie, and her son, Robert. She is also survived by her sisters, Barb and Judy; five nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Sally’s wishes, there will be no service. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.

