BOWDOINHAM – On June 11, 2024, Scott Rodrigue, 69, of Bowdoinham passed away at home after a brief illness. He was surrounded by love.

He was born on July 17, 1954 in Gardiner to the late Kenneth and Jeanette Rodrigue of Richmond. Scott leaves behind Karen, his loving wife of 23 years, and his pup Moosie.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Howe and her husband Steve of Farmingdale, his son, Jeff Rodrigue and his wife Jenny of Limington; siblings Cindy Rodrigue of Farmingdale, John Rodrigue and his wife Barbara of Scarborough, Jeff Rodrigue and his wife Lisa of Hallowell and Laurie Rodrigue and her husband Peter Moulton of Winthrop; grandchildren Georgia and Sawyer Howe, Dominic and Landon Rodrigue, Kam Dodge; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Scott was a fun, loving man. Always quick to make us laugh, he was the life of the party. Kind, generous, thoughtful, he unselfishly put the needs of others ahead of his own. He was a homebody who loved puttering around the yard and spending time up at the “Hut” with family and friends.

Scott was in the car business for over 40 years spending the last 11 years of his career at Rowe in Auburn.

Visiting hours will be 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond, followed by a celebration of life.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a dog rescue of your choice.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous