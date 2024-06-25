Harpswell is weighing its options of how to dispose of a large decomposing whale carcass floating near the Cribstone Bridge.

Monday morning, Harpswell Harbormaster Paul Plummer got a call from an Orr’s Island resident reporting a whale carcass near Wills Gut.

“I went out on the boat to get a better look,” said Plummer. “Sure enough, east of the Cribstone Bridge there’s a 15-foot decomposed whale floating in by the tide.”

According to Plummer, the Maine Department of Marine Resources and Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) were contacted to visit the site and start an investigation. Given the size of the mammal, both groups agreed the case would fall to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). With the body found in municipal waters, NOAA confirmed disposal was the town’s jurisdiction, requesting an update once a removal plan was set in place.

“NOAA Fisheries believes this is the same carcass that was observed drifting on June 11 and reported by the Coast Guard,” said Andrea Gomez, regional NOAA communications specialist. “Due to the decomposition of the whale, a full necropsy is not likely.”

Plummer said the town has three options: allocate funds (an estimated $1,500) to haul the body to a facility in Gorham, leave the carcass to decompose wherever it drifts, or rely on a local volunteer with a boat to tow the whale back to sea.

He noted each choice comes with its pitfall. The first comes on the heels of a tight budget season stretched by damaging January storms, the second could leave an unpleasant smell and sight for locals for an uncertain amount of time, and the third raises liability concerns.

“I think the right thing to do is remove the carcass,” said Plummer. “But that decision needs approval from the administration. Right now it feels like we’re very reactive; there’s not a playbook for this sort of thing. Granted there is a next time we’ll have a better plan.”

Harpswell Town Administrator Kristi Eiane said the town requested advice from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) and Nan Houser, a local whale expert. If other options don’t arise she said the town will likely proceed with disposal Wednesday.

Another dead humpback whale, this one tangled in fishing gear, was removed from Portland Harbor on June 6.

