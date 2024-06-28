BATH – Cecile (Lachance) Ouellette who was born in Brunswick on Jan. 10, 1930, passed away on June 14, 2024 at the Plant Memorial Home in Bath, surrounded by family.

On April 30, 1949 she married J. Louis Ouellette and together they made their home in Topsham, but eventually moved to Brunswick.

Cecile was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and worked in the mill in Brunswick and for Healthtex for many years. She enjoyed camping at Sebago Lake State Park, fishing and playing cribbage with Louis, dancing or playing cards with friends on Saturday nights, and spending time with family.

Cecile was predeceased by her parents; and six brothers; her husband, Louis; and her daughter, Louise Caron.

Surviving are two daughters, Rachel Levasseur of Brunswick and Lorraine Waite and her husband David of Topsham, her son, Michael Ouellette of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday July 8 at St. John the Baptist Church located at 39 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. Her burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

