https://www.pressherald.com/2024/06/29/photo-flash-from-the-past
Photo: Flash from the past
Posted
Updated
1 min read
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Loading....
Boats and tall sails contrast against the dark water in this 2008 photo taken from a Cessna 170 plane off the coast of Boothbay. Mark Royall photo
« Previous
Seniors Not Acting Their Age: Careening down the Cascapédia River
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.