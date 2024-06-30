The City of Ships has launched a push to update its community Climate Action Plan called the Resilient Bath Plan.

“The City of Bath has been working on climate action items for over a decade and most recently highlighted climate action as a major goal in its 2023 Comprehensive Plan,” said Rod Melanson, Bath’s director of sustainability and environment.

The Resilient Bath planning process started in January and is to be completed in October as the city gathers community input and includes participating in events and presentations, hosting a series of advisory groups comprised of local stakeholders, Bath City Hall staff and experts.

Resilient Bath will identify strategies for reducing planet-warming climate pollution from greenhouse gas emissions and invest in solutions like clean energy while building resilience to the climate change impacts affecting Bath residents from more intense storms, increased flooding and unprecedented seasonal changes.

Some of the key focus areas are clean energy and efficient buildings, connected transportation and mobility, and smart waste and water management, according to the Resilient Bath fact sheet.

Bath invites residents to participate in an online survey through SurveyMonkey that the city will conduct throughout the summer with the chance for participants to win one of four $25 gift certificates from Main Street Bath.

At the most recent Regional School Unit 1 board meeting on June 24, the board members voted to pass a climate change resolution that included a guideline document and plans to form a working group toward the end of August 2024.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: