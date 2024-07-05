PHIPPSBURG – Charles William DeMello Sr. passed away peacefully under the family cross at his residence on June 27, 2024, with Linda, his wife of 50 years by his side. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948, to Antone and Mary DeMello Sr. in Southington, Connecticut.

He attended Southington Schools before enlisting into the Marine Corps in 1965 where he proudly served two tours in the Vietnam War as a sergeant and then served in the special services with the presidential detail. He was a life member of the Bath American Legion, DAV, VFW, and Elks Lodge.

On Nov. 3, 1973, he married Linda Reed and they went through life together; building their home and raising their children. Charlie worked at BIW as a millwright and later purchased the Phippsburg Center Store with his wife. They operated the store for 15 years and expanded the business. As a team they enjoyed serving the community by giving back as often as they could. They also valued family and friends, often having people stay at their home for weeks on end, all while making some unforgettable memories at the DeMello’s.

Charlie had an immeasurable love for God and his family. He had a passion for gardening and could grow anything, even propagating his own unique varieties of flowers. He studied horticulture at Southern Maine Community College and was generous with his knowledge to others; frequently giving advice, lending a helping hand or passing off a plant or tree that he grew himself from seed.

He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Gardini and brothers, John DeMello Sr. and Antone DeMello Jr.

He leaves behind his wife Linda, son Charles DeMello Jr. and wife Shannon, daughter Charline Wyman, daughter Marriane Temple and husband Albert, daughter Jennifer Chavis and sisters, Joan Procko and Elizabeth Cardona as well as many grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, from 4–6 p.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m., at the Small Point Baptist Church, Phippsburg. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phippsburg Fire and Rescue Services, P.O. Box 83, Phippsburg, Maine 04562

