WOOLWICH – Richard Ernest Delano, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Bella Point in Freeport.

He was born in Phippsburg on Oct. 19, 1940, a son of Arthur Delano and Ernestine Spinney. In 1959 he graduated from Morse High School and entered the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Maine in Farmington and on Aug. 24, 1963, he married Marilyn Ray. He was employed at the Topsham school system for forty plus years. After retiring he became a substitute teacher in Bath and Topsham. He was also employed at the Taste of Maine for many summers and at the Musical Wonder House in Wiscasset.

He attended Christian Science Church in Bath.

He enjoyed the theatre.

He is survived by two sons, Mike Delano of Woolwich and Devon Delano and his wife Debbie of Sabattus, one daughter-in-law, Stacey Crinion of Brunswick, one brother, Clint Delano and his wife Diane of West Bath, two sisters, Joyce Clifford and Holly Mumm, both of Texas, five grandchildren, Elizabeth Hawkes, Jessalyn Bradberry, Kyle Delano, Grace Delano, Kaiden Delano, one great-grandson, Benson Zwaan, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Little and Neal Robershaw, one sister, Nona Carty.

A celebration of life will be held August 23, 11 a.m., at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Bath Legon at 12 p.m.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800,

Miami, FL 33131.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous