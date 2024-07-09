TOPSHAM – Marianne Armstrong Walker, 85, of Topsham, died Wednesday, June 3, 2024, after a decade long illness. She was the daughter of the late John T. and Mary (Becker) Armstrong of Bronx, NY, and later Alexandria, Va.

She held a Master of Arts degree in Russian Area Studies from the City University of New York and was a contributing author for the book Soviet Policy-Making, Studies of Communism in Transition by Juviler and Morton. She began her career as a technical analyst and editor of translated Russian technical journals at the Aerospace Technology Division of the Library of Congress, and later worked at the Federal Highway Administration in Washington, DC, as a technical writer. She also wrote abstracts of technical articles for the American Psychological Association.

Marianne enjoyed vacationing in Coastal Maine before moving here in 2008 with her husband, a native Mainer. She had a lifelong compassion for animals and was the loving companion of her dogs Princie, Amber, Bamm Bamm, Mei Ling, and Lu Lu. She was also involved in animal rescue work in Virginia. Later in life, she enjoyed feeding the birds, and watching the woodland creatures who visited the backyard of her home in Maine.

Marianne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene A. Walker of Topsham; her son Dr. Andrew A. Walker of Naples, Fla.; and two cousins, Mr. Charles Allen of New Hyde Park, NY, and Mr. John Bowler of Englewood, Fla. She had a keen interest in domestic politics as well as politics in Ireland where she held a dual citizenship, being of third generation Irish descent.

In honoring Marianne, services will be held privately.

In honoring Marianne, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson's Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick

