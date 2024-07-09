DRESDEN – Nancy Ann (Howard) Campbell, 74, passed away on June 29, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine. Born in Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 13, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edward Paul and Marilyn Jeanne (Kilby) Howard.

Nancy graduated from Edwin O. Smith High School in Storrs Mansfield, Conn. in 1967 and embarked on a respected career, beginning with 12 years as a secretary for the State of Connecticut. After marrying her husband, Kevin Campbell of Bingham, Maine on March 15, 1980, she briefly worked at Vitro Corp. in Maryland before moving to Bath, Maine, where she dedicated 31 years as an Administrative Assistant at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2014. They moved to Dresden in 1988 and have lived there for the last 36 years.

Nancy was a loving and generous individual, known for her passion for gardening and aspirations in quilting. She found joy in traveling with her husband, cherishing moments with her children, and adoring her grandchildren. Her gardens were a testament to her care and dedication, often serving as a sanctuary of beauty and tranquility.

She and Kevin have belonged to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Bath Lodge #934 in Bath for 22 years where she has been an officer for several years. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kevin Campbell of Dresden; daughters, Julia Campbell of Portland, Laura and her wife Jennifer (Hatch) Campbell of Sabattus; granddaughters, Evelyn Grace and Rylee Ann Campbell of Sabattus; brothers, Michael and his wife Joanne (Errico) Howard of Oakdale, Conn. and Paul and his wife Donna (LaPointe) Howard of Mansfield Center, Conn.

A Celebration of Life and Elks Memorial Service will be held at the Bath Lodge of Elks #934 in Bath, Maine, at 2 p.m. on August 3. A private graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 4 at Union Cemetery in Moscow, Maine, where Nancy will be laid to rest.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the:

Elks National Foundation (ENF) at http://enf.elks.org/tribute

Nancy’s spirit of generosity and community involvement continues to inspire through her support of charitable causes

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous