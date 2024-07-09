ST. ALBANS – Ruth Ann Harmon, 77, went to be with the lord June 21, 2024. She was born March 7, 1947, a daughter of Maurice and Muriel (Brazie) Wilkins.

Ruth met the love of her life Lyndon Harmon on the coast of Maine, they were later wed on Sept. 19, 1964. They proceeded to have two wonderful children, whom they adored greatly.

Ruth always had a love for anything related to the outdoors, Lyndon and herself greatly enjoyed many outdoor activities together including hunting, gardening, camping, and boating. Ruth always had a project in the works, she loved to stay busy. When she wasn’t working on something or adventuring with her husband Lyndon, you could always find her spending time with her family. Ruth was extremely family oriented, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her wonderful husband, Lyndon; one daughter, Wanda Harmon Nering and spouse Braden Nering of Bowdoin, one son, Blair Harmon and partner Cindy of Scarborough; her grandchildren, Courtney Nering Manson and spouse Shane of Bowdoin, Robert Nering of Bowdoin; one great grandchild Kristi Manson; and her special furry friend Taffy her dog.

For those who wish to leave written condolences, may do so at crosbyneal.com

﻿Anyone who wishes to make memorial contributions may do so to the American Cancer Society

