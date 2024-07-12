BRUNSWICK – Nancy J. D’Alessio, wife of previously deceased Dominic D’Alessio, passed away on Feb. 23 2024.
She is survived by three children, Tony, Dom, Becky along with their spouses and families; her sister Jaqueline Bisson; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Alice Lamarre. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Parish. She gave her all to help family, friends and people in need.
A Memorial Mass will be held July 15 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Brunswick.
