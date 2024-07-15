https://www.pressherald.com/2024/07/15/photo-ukulele-flash-mob
A group of musicians created a ukulele flash mob at the Brunswick Town Mall gazebo Friday, July 12. All Midcoast residents, the group members meet two to three times a week to jam.
Courtesy of Bonnie Lundquist
