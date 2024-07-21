NEW YORK — Richie Palacios led off the game against Marcus Stroman with the first of Tampa Bay’s four home runs, Jose Siri took a 34-second trot after his longball and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Sunday.

Randy Arozarena hit his third home run in two days and José Caballero also went deep as the Rays hit four homers for the second straight day, something they had done once in their first 97 games.

After the Rays opened a 5-0 lead, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off Jason Adam, a 444-foot drive to left field. Judge leads the major leagues with 35 homers and 89 RBI.

Tampa Bay has won two straight after a series-opening loss and moved back over .500 at 50-49 heading into Monday’s series finale. The Yankees dropped to 9-20 after a 50-22 start.

New York Manager Aaron Boone was ejected before the start of the seventh inning for arguing, his major league-high fifth ejection this season and 38th of his managing career. Boone was angry over a called third strike to slumping Alex Verdugo.

RANGERS 3, ORIOLES 2: Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer, Andrew Heaney pitched two-hit ball over five scoreless innings and Texas beat Baltimore in Arlington, Texas, to avoid a three-game sweep in a postseason rematch from last year.

Advertisement

Anthony Santander closed the gap with his 27th home run and third of the series, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, before Texas held on to finish the season 2-5 against the Orioles. The Rangers swept Baltimore in the AL Division Series last year on the way to their first World Series title.

PHILLIES 6, PIRATES 0: Rookie Tyler Phillips gave up four hits in six innings, and Philadelphia won in Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.

Phillips (2-0) struck out three and walked one. It was the right-hander’s third game and second start since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 5.

The Phillies, who had lost three straight and four of their last five games, ended the Pirates’ winning streak at six. Pittsburgh was shut out for the seventh time this season.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 4: Luke Raley hit a three-run homer, Bryan Woo pitched 5 2/3 solid innings and Seattle overcame an injury to Julio Rodriguez to beat visiting Houston.

Rodríguez left the game with two outs in the sixth inning after he leapt for a flyball and appeared to twist his right ankle against the pad of the center field fence on a triple by Yordan Alvarez, who hit for the cycle.

Advertisement

PADRES 2, GUARDIANS 1: Michael King did not allow a hit until the seventh inning and Kyle Higashioka had a two-run double and San Diego beat the American League Central-leading Guardians in Cleveland.

King’s bid for the second no-hitter in franchise history ended when Angel Martínez led off the seventh with a bloop single to center. The right-hander was acquired from the Yankees in the blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

Jeremiah Estrada followed King, while Robert Suarez recorded the final four outs for his 23rd save and completed the two-hitter. The Padres won two of three over the Guardians, who have the best home record in the majors at 31-13.

CUBS 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Nico Hoerner doubled and scored the tying run in the ninth inning, then walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to give Chicago a victory over Arizona at Wrigley Field.

Chicago entered the ninth with just one hit before Hoerner sparked the late rally as the Cubs avoided the sweep.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 2: Jorge Soler opened the game with the longest homer in the majors this season, rookie Hayden Birdsong struck out a career-high 12, and San Francisco won in Denver.

Advertisement

Soler hit the fourth pitch of the game 478 feet to dead center for his 11th homer of the season, staking the Giants to an early lead. Tyler Fitzgerald led off the third with his second homer of the series and fourth of the year, and Matt Chapman scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead it never relinquished.

BREWERS 8, TWINS 7: Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and rookie Jackson Chourio homered and drove in three runs to lift Milwaukee to a two-game sweep of Minnesota with a win in Minneapolis.

With the game tied 5-all, Hoskins took Twins reliever Griffin Jax (3-4) deep to left for his 15th home run of the season. A fan leaned over the railing to catch the ball before Minnesota left fielder Austin Martin had a chance to make a play, but the call stood after review as he didn’t reach into the field of play.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 1: Seth Lugo retired 14 straight batters in his first career complete game as Kansas City rallied at home to a win and series sweep.

Lugo (12-4) surrendered one run while striking out six on 103 pitches. He allowed an infield hit to Tommy Pham leading off the game before retiring the next 14 batters.

MARLINS 4, METS 2: Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jake Burger also went deep and the Marlins beat New York in Miami.

Advertisement

Vidal Bruján had his second career three-hit game for the National League-worst Marlins, who are 5-4 against the NL East rival Mets this season.

BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 4: George Springer hit two home runs, including the 58th leadoff shot of his career, and Toronto avoided a three-game sweep at home.

Ernie Clement delivered a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho made a sensational leaping catch at the wall with two runners on to preserve the one-run lead in the eighth.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit one of four Cardinals home runs after getting dropped in the order and St. Louis knocked off theBraves in Atlanta to win the weekend series.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 2: James Wood hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and Washington completed a three-game sweep of visiting Cincinnati.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 1: Seth Lugo retired 14 straight batters in his first career complete game as Kansas City rallied at home, completing a series sweep.

Advertisement

NOTES

BRAVES: Second baseman Ozzie Albies broke his left wrist late in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

Albies was injured trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle.

Earlier in the day, the Braves put All-Star pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list because of forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday.

RAYS: Pitcher Ryan Pepiot was hospitalized for a knee infection and will miss his scheduled start at Toronto on Tuesday.

Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Friday, and right-hander Tyler Zuber was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Durham and in position to make his first big league appearance in three years.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »