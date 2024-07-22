A 59-year-old Saco man has recently announced he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives for Maine’s 1st district.

Ethan Weld Alcorn, who is listed as an unenrolled, Independent candidate with the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections, Corporations & Commissions, will run against Republican nominee Ronald C. Russell and incumbent Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, in the November election.

Alcorn said in a press statement that he is a native Mainer, who was born and grew up in Portland, spent summers on Vinalhaven; and has also lived in Norway, Maine, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Biddeford, and South Hiram.

Alcorn said he became politically aware, and more outspoken with the 2016 election. He said is a frequent contributor on WLOB and WGAN radio.

Alcorn said he has “very simple and straightforward views to fix straightforward problems.”

He said his views are neither “left” nor “right,” but that his “common sense and practical solutions are what is needed, by bringing his business and real-world experience to the table.”

Alcorn has run for several elected offices in Maine. In 2018, Alcorn unsuccessfully ran for governor. In 2020, he was on the list as a presidential candidate, but lockdowns during the COVID pandemic prevented running and he was relegated to joining lawsuits against states for ballot access, and what he calls “unfair” signature requirements on the basis of the 1st and 14th amendments (right to petition government and equal protection under the law), he said. In 2021, he ran and lost a race for the Saco School Board. In 2022, he attempted to run for governor again, but didn’t get enough signatures to appear on the ballot.

Alcorn had a varied educational experience. He was home-schooled and educated at Reiche, Waynflete, Cape Elizabeth High School and Hebron Academy. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University Of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, in in Anthropology, History, and Spanish. He also studied at the Florida school of Natural Health and earned a certificate of Massage Therapy which he used to help people in sports and medicine.

Alcorn married in Minnesota, and he and his family moved back to Maine, and settled in Saco. In addition to working as a massage therapist, Alcorn has worked for a nonprofit organization helping the Hispanic community and as a landscaper.

Alcorn enjoys time in Saco, and Poland, Maine, with his girlfriend. He enjoys his dogs, children, friends, skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycles, hiking, boating, canoeing, kayaking, photography, gardening, occasional fishing and hunting, and trying craft beers, and restaurants.

Alcorn can be reached by phone at 207-468-3381 or by email at: ethanaps@gmail.com

