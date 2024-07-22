Thursday, July 25

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, Every Thursday 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Get to know members of the community in a casual and comfortable space. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Wanda Kids Summer Theater Camp, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Parish Church UCC Saco, 12 Beach St., Saco. The camp is a 1- to 2-week intensive from July 15-26. Cost is $265 to $295. FMI, visit wandaentertainmentcompany@gmail.com.

Friday, July 26

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. City Theater in Biddeford will be ending it 2023-24 season with one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Cost is $25 to $30. FMI, call 207-282-0849 or email lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Wanda Kids Summer Theater Camp, see July 25.

Saturday, July 27

Saco Car Show, hosted by Saco Main Street and the Thornton Academy Alumni Association – proceeds benefit both organizations – takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thornton Academy, 438 Main St. Rain date is July 28. Cost is $5; children under 12 are free. Saco Food Pantry will hold a food drive. Refreshments will be available.

Don’t Tell Comedy, 7 to 10 p.m., Biddeford. Location revealed day of. Advertisement will be in the general area or neighborhood for each show. Cost is $25. FMI, email marcus.cardona@gmail.com.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, see July 26.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection takes place at Saco Public Works (15 Phillips Spring Road) from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents of Saco, Scarborough and Biddeford, with proof of residence, may bring their hazardous waste, including oil-based paints, paint thinner, pesticides, herbicides, gasoline, degreasers, wood stain, pool chemicals, drain cleaner, cleaning agents, solvents and more. For a full list of accepted materials for disposal, visit sacomaine.org/departments/public_works/hazardous_waste.php

Sunday, July 28

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, 2 to 4 p.m., see July 26.

Wednesday, July 31

Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs on the Steinway grand piano in the lobby bar. Expect vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. Free. FMI, call 207-815-3977, email bessie.jacques@gmail.com or visit bessjacques.com.

Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m., 420 Elm St., Biddeford. Two games, one at 6 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. Sign up starts at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see July 25.

Summer Speaker Series featuring Philip Bermingham, 7 to 9 p.m., Union Church, 3 Stonecliff Road, Biddeford. Tickets are on sale now for Union Church’s 23rd Annual Summer Speaker Series in Biddeford Pool Cost is $20. FMI, email dlamb4711@gmail.com.

Friday, Aug. 2

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, see July 26.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Back to School Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, First Parish Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 12 Beach St., Saco. Free back to school supplies and shoes will be available to the public. FMI, email scott.cousineau@firstparishsaco.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, see July 26.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, 2 to 4 p.m., see July 26.

Camp Ellis HarborFest, a celebration of Saco’s working waterfront. Fireworks are on Aug. 3 and the festival takes place Aug. 4 at the Camp Ellis Pier. Find all the details, including information on shuttle service, on the website sacomaine.org/harborfest.

