MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reported to training camp for team meetings Tuesday, a sign that good faith could continue in ongoing contract negotiations.

If Tagovailoa participates in the first day of workouts Wednesday, the message becomes even more promising.

Entering his fifth season, Tagovailoa is still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft.

Tagovailoa is targeting riches already enjoyed by quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were drafted the same season. After their rookie deals, Burrow and Herbert signed multi-year contracts in excess of $200 million.

Although Tagovailoa didn’t speak with reporters, receiver Tyreek Hill said, “He’s very excited to be back in the building with all of the guys. It’s great to see him out there. Still coming into work. It’s still about his business without having the deal done. It just has been awesome having him around.”

BROWNS: Wide receiver Amari Cooper has had the final year of his contract restructured, adding $5 million of incentives to his $20 million base.

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp to protest for more money, but reported on time for training camp after agreeing to the new deal.

He’s scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

RAMS: The team came to a resolution with quarterback Matthew Stafford to avoid a potential holdout during training camp, which starts Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University.

Coach Sean McVay said the agreement does not include a contract extension for Stafford, 36, who is entering the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in March 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl championship.

Instead of a new deal, the Rams and Stafford reworked his existing contract. Details of the modification were not immediately available. Stafford had been scheduled to make $31 million this season with a cap hit of $49.5 million.

49ERS: San Francisco has no intention of granting receiver Brandon Aiyuk his trade request and remains committed to getting a long-term extension done with one of its most important offensive players.

General Manager John Lynch said there are no absolutes but that the 49ers “expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been.”

The 49ers arrived at training camp a day before their first practice of the summer and Lynch said he expected Aiyuk to report.

JETS: Defensive end Haason Reddick did not report to training camp with the rest of his teammates as he looks for a new contract.

JAGUARS: Cornerback Tyson Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension that includes up to $53.4 million guaranteed.

