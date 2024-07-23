LAS VEGAS – Chad M. Decker, 47, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died peacefully on July 8, 2024.

He was born in Bath on July 26, 1976, the son of David M. and Diane L. Decker. Chad was a graduate of Morse High School class of 1994. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. Chad earned a college degree in pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist assistant at CVS in Vegas. Also, he worked at the Silver Sevens and the Linq as a bartender for many years on the strip. Chad enjoyed hiking in the mountains, traveling, hockey games at the arena downtown, football, baseball, and reading about history. He was a lover of animals especially his cats that he adopted from the shelter in Las Vegas. Chad was a kind, humble, loving person and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers.

He was predeceased by his father, David M. Decker, maternal grandparents, Merrill and Fannie Wallace, paternal grandparents, Chet and Gloria Wilson.

He is survived by his mother Diane L. Decker, brother Jeremy Decker and wife Eliza Decker, nieces, Emmerson, Winslow Decker, nephews, Nico and Augustus Decker; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

