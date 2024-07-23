PORTLAND – Born in New Britain, Conn., Tony Paskowski was a steadfast presence for family and friends throughout his unselfish life. He started as a machinist at Raytheon, then made significant contributions at Honeywell in Needham, Mass., before dedicating himself to healthcare as a nurse assistant and hospice volunteer in Maine.
Tony and his life partner, Orville Purdy, cherished family, hosting gatherings and traveling. Their annual Lobster Fest in Portland was a crowd-pleasing tradition for decades. Tony had a keen interest in Japanese history and artifacts and shared Orville’s love for schnauzers; together they provided many with a loving home.
Predeceased by Orville, his parents, Casmir and Irene, and sister Carrie, Tony leaves behind loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and a brother. A private ceremony is planned in New Britain.
To honor Tony’s impactful life, consider a toast at De Milo’s in Portland or a donation to Maine
Schnauzer Rescue.
