EXETER, N.H. – Colonel Robert “Pat” Patterson Andrews, M.D., of Rye, New Hampshire, passed away at Exeter Hospital in the early morning of June 29, 2024 at the age of 88. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine on Friday October 11 at 1 p.m. A time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon, will be held at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale.Arrangements are in the care of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home. To view Dr. Andrews’ memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
