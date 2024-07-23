SCARBOROUGH – Raymond G. King, 86, of Scarborough passed away after a long illness on July 15, 2024. He was born on Dec. 20, 1937, to Raymond King Sr. and Veronica in Westbrook. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956. He was employed by S.D. Warren Co. for 39 years. He served in the Army National Guard for many years. Ray purchased his lifelong dream camp at Sebasticook Lake in Newport, prior to retirement and made many memories with family hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with his wife to Alaska, Caribbean, and Panama Canal.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan F. King and children, Leslie Douglass, Jeffrey King and wife Pollyanna, Terri Green and husband Bill, Stacey Urquart and husband Sean; grandchildren Jameson Fecteau (Lianna), Cameron Fecteau (Ashlee), Benjamin Violette (Victoria), Nicholas Violette (Abigale), Amelia King (partner Philip Doherty), Michael Marzilli (Olivia), Adam King, Daniel Marzilli (partner Kayleigh Rhodes); great grandchildren Emersyn Fecteau, Julianna Marzilli, Lydia Violette, Mason Violette, Login Violette; and sisters Dorothy Kenney and Susan Smyth and husband Robert. A celebration of life will take place early this fall.

To express condolences or to participate in Raymond’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine or a charity of your choice.

