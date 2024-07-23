SANFORD – Theodore L. Hargrove “Ted”, of Sanford, formerly of New London, Conn., and Worcester, Mass., passed away on July 17, 2024, after a brief illness.

Ted leaves behind two daughters, Tracy J. Hargrove of Sanford, and Samantha J. Hargrove of Portland, Ore., and two sons, Christian P. Hargrove of South Hamilton, Mass., and Jonathan L. Hargrove of Plano, Texas. In addition, he leaves behind ten grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara P. (O’Brien) Hargrove, sister Patricia A. (Hargrove) Silkman, daughter Mary Jane (Hargrove) Poirier and son Charles H. Hargrove.

Ted was born in 1932 and raised in Worcester, Mass., attending South High, where he exceled in baseball and fell in love with, and soon thereafter married, his sweetheart Barbara. He then graduated from UMass in 1954 and with great pride, served in the U.S. Army (Tank Platoon Leader, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment), leaving the service in 1961 as Captain (Reserves).

After a four-year stint at Travelers Insurance, Ted began his calling at Mitchell College (1960-1994), in New London, CT, where he wore numerous hats and served multiple generations of students. He was the Director of PR and Development; instructor in Journalism, Public Speaking, Literature and Composition and Faculty Advisor to the student newspaper (“Thamesana”). He was also the advisor and coordinator of all activities of the Alumni Association. In addition, his support of Mitchell athletics as PR Director and Sports Information Director landed him in the Mitchell College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ted volunteered for many organizations over the years but was most proud of his 55 years in the Kiwanis Club. After moving to Maine, he joined the York County Senior College where he took on many roles, including teaching courses on baseball and biographical studies.

A man for all seasons, Ted’s interests ranged from music (jazz, classical, opera) to cooking, reading, boating and enjoying the simple life outdoors- all with a tasty malt beverage and cigar at his side (the cheapest he could find). But his true passion was the Red Sox. From Ted Williams to today’s team, Ted would tune in daily to the pregame report on the radio, through all nine innings and then the postgame show. He often said that basketball and football were fine sports but they were filling time till spring training. He was blessed to share his hospital room in his final days with one of his “discoveries”, Luis Tiant- a fitting sendoff to a wonderful man, husband, friend, teacher, Grumpnutz and father.

Funeral services will be held on July 29 at 11 a.m., at Black Funeral Home in Springvale (no calling hours).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ted and Barbara Hargrove Scholarship Fund, care of Mitchell College.

