OLD ORCHARD BEACH / GREENVILLE – David Charles Morrill, 74, passed away peacefully July 17, 2024, surrounded by family in his home in Old Orchard Beach. He was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Milo, the son of Joel D. and Priscilla B. (Lawler) Morrill.
A graveside Masonic service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the family lot in the Greenville Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions
may be made to
Uphill Journeys,
53 Wild Dunes Way, G3,
Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 or at https://fundraising.mmc.org/uphilljourneys.
