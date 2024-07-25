Laura King, 68, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024. She was born in Biddeford on Sept. 4, 1955.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at Maria’s Restaurant located 1335 Congress St., Portland, ME 04102.

To read Laura’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous