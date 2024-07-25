NEW HIRES

Hancock Lumber has hired Dan Lauzé as the retail operations center project manager. He comes to Hancock Lumber from Oldcastle APG as a Lawn and Garden division customer service team manager, IT department business process lead and an enterprise resource planning systems trainer for its national products group. He also served in the Army as an aviation life support technician and rescue swimmer.

Melissa Martens Yaverbaum has been appointed the new executive director of Portland Ballet. She previously worked for the Council of American Jewish Museums for a decade, most recently as the executive director. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with a minor in dance from Denison University and a master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

PROMOTIONS

Kim Vieira has been promoted from commercial banking market manager to community reinvestment act officer of Camden National Bank. Vieira, who has been in banking for 25 years, has also served as the co-chair of the Diversity Council for the bank. She holds an associate’s degree in business administration from the National American University.

Norway Savings Bank has promoted Penny Anderson to assistant vice president and market manager of its two Brunswick branches and its Topsham branch. After coming to Norway Savings Bank in 2020, Anderson served as a personal banker. She is also treasurer on the executive board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brunswick and volunteers for the United Way, People Plus, Tedford Housing and the Midcoast Athletic & Recreation Complex.

TruChoice FCU has promoted four employees. Ryan Adams, who has been with TruChoice since 2018, has been promoted from vice president of finance to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Assistant vice president of payments Jessica Holland is now vice president of member experience. Kaj Johansen is moving from assistant vice president of lending to vice president of lending. Lisa Rowley has transitioned from director of project management and business intelligence to vice president of planning and project management following 31 years with the company.

SMRT Architects and Engineers has promoted Lura Wade to office leader of the Bangor location. Previously, she served as associate principal and senior electrical engineer — roles she will continue to hold. She has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maine.

GENERAL

Rebecca Hatfield, chief executive officer and president of Avesta Housing, has been appointed to the New England community development advisory council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston supports economic development and growth in communities across New England. Hatfield has a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from the University of Maryland and a master of business administration from the University of California Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management.

