PHIPPSBURG – Tracey King Holcomb, 61, passed away on July 4, 2024.
The family would like to invite all that loved her to a Celebration of Tracey‘s life through a musical tribute at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the UCC Church in Phippsburg with Pastor Holly officiating.
To view entire obit, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
