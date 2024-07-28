DESTIN, Fla. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jim died peacefully at home on July 20, 2024, surrounded by his family. Jim packed his 68 years in this life with adventure, laughter, education, service, career, and love.

Jim’s favorite things were, in no particular order: playing golf, starting new business relationships, Holy Cross Hogs reunions at Notre Dame, bourbon, reading presidential biographies, mentoring students and employees, rye, his Cheverus High School buddies and dear local friends, and listening to jazz. Most of all, Jim delighted in his children and grandchildren, and teasing his wife, Kitty.

Born in Portland, Maine, Jim was the youngest of seven children of Dr. Joseph J. Thomas and Alma Wilkes Thomas, and spent summer days at his family’s cabin on Little Sebago Lake. He attended Cheverus High School, the University of Notre Dame, and Thunderbird School of Management. He also received his Executive MBA from Stanford and numerous certifications.

Jim completed the financial management program at General Electric in New York and worked in finance at Alcon Labs in Texas. He continued his career in Minnesota at Katun Corporation, Colder Products Company, and Mate Precision Tooling. He later started his consulting company, Dynamic Development, LLC, and Tradewinds Council, a peer group of business leaders. His career brought him all over the world. He devoted his time to the Minnesota Trade Office and was an advisor for the University of Minnesota’s MN Cup Competition, mentored at Thunderbird, and was a Toastmaster. In his later years, he served on the board of Gilda’s Club of Minnesota.

Wherever he went, Jim made connections between people, finding commonalities that bridged age, location, industry, and experience. Along the way, Jim met Kitty and, after marrying in 1984, together, they created a life filled with fun, adventure and laughter. They welcomed two daughters, Alex and Natalie. Their lives were filled with family expeditions all over the U.S., Europe, and China.

At home, they attended and coached various youth sports; and occasionally, Jim slept through choir and band concerts and theater productions. Jim and Kitty delighted in hosting multiple foreign exchange students who became permanent family members.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; brothers Joseph Jr. and Gerry, and sister, Louise.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine “Kitty” Prentice; his daughters Alexandra Pickell (John) and Natalie Thomas; his mother, Alma Thomas; his sisters Anne Marie Thomas, Dolores Torok (Ernie), and Mary Patricia Thomas; and many treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews, and dear friends close to home and across the globe. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Lucy Kay Pickell and his namesake, Coen James Pickell.

Jim will be truly missed, but leaves behind a legacy of service, mentorship, and community.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. A luncheon and open microphone to share stories will follow. Honorary pallbearers will be Ivan Chow, Rick Garber, Mike Michalek, Chris Romeo, Bob Schlicksup, and Mark Stump. gearty-delmore.com

In lieu of flowers,

Jim asked for donations

to be made to

Gilda’s Club of Minnesota or

Cheverus High School.

