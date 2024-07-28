COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – Joyce M. (Hobbs) Walsh, formerly of Yarmouth; Cape May, N.J.; Glen Ridge, N.J.; and Moorestown, N.J., loving mother of four, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of two, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the evening hours of July 8, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, James J. Walsh; her loving parents Esther (nee Coolbroth) and Earle Hobbs; and her brother, Donald E. Hobbs.

Joyce was born on June 20, 1932, in Portland. After graduating from Deering High School, she attended the University of Maine where she obtained her degree in Education. She spent her career as a beloved Home Economics teacher where she taught at the Glen Ridge School District. She also provided editorial production services to several major college textbook publishers for Walsh & Associates, Inc., a business she started with her husband.

Family was always her top priority. With her husband, Jim, she was heavily involved in her children’s activities where she either watched or volunteered her time. She also enjoyed spending her time (especially in the summers) in Cape May, N.J. where she was a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club and Beach Club of Cape May. She enjoyed the company of her many friends and neighbors; however, her greatest memories were spent on the front porch of their beach house on New York Avenue with her family. Additionally, she enjoyed being the best “Mimi” and spending time with her grandchildren. In Yarmouth, she was an active member of St Luke’s Cathedral in Portland, where she was heavily involved with various charities.

When she became diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she fought the disease with positivity and grace, and continued to do so up until her passing.

She leaves behind an amazing family, her daughters Susan (Ronald) Bass, Linda (Michael) Teliha, sons Jim (Denise) Walsh, and Michael Walsh; loving grandchildren Alex (Robert “Sass”) Schirmer, Lindsay Bass, Ronnie Bass, Daniel Teliha, Kaitlyn Teliha, Jimmy Walsh, and Jennifer Walsh; and two great-granddaughters, Sawyer and Sloane Schirmer.

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation July 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A memorial service will be celebrated July 31, at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Luke on State Street in Portland. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the commons area at the church. A private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the Walsh family and sign Joyce’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Joyce’s memory to your favorite charity.

Copy the Story Link