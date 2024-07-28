BIDDEFORD – Lucille Blanche Lessard of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2024, at the age of 88.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Biddeford, daughter of Alfred and Blanche Faucher. She attended Biddeford schools and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1954.

In 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Roger Lessard. Lucille was a loving wife and caring mother of three boys. She later became a Memere to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lucille loved to care for babies and could always be seen stopping a young mother at the grocery store to say hi to her children. Lucille was very advanced in knitting, sewing and enjoyed cooking for her family. She always made sure that everyone was presentable.

Even though Lucille’s focus was managing the family’s household affairs, she still had time to work outside the home. She worked many years for Dr. Leopold Viger in Biddeford. Later she brought her clothing expertise to Lee’s Studio where she helped ensure the customers had the best pressed suits and garments.

Lucille enjoyed many years of retirement with her husband, Roger. Until COVID, they attended mass and helped with events at St. Joseph’s Church. They enjoyed traveling together, which included several trips to Hawaii, Florida, and Cape Cod, to name a few. In her later years, she loved spending time with Roger in the comfort of her own home.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Roger Lessard; and sister-in-law, Paula George, who passed earlier this year.

She is survived by sons Guy R. Lessard, O.D. of Manchester, N.H., Marc Paul Lessard and wife Denise Marie Lessard of Biddeford, and Neal J. Lessard and wife Lisa A. Lessard of Alfred; grandchildren Joshua Paul Lessard, Ryan Neal Lessard, Nathan Joseph Lessard, and Amanda Lessard Cain; great-grandchildren Waylon Arthur Lessard, Solomon Robert Paul Lessard, Bode Lessard Cain, and Logan Lessard Cain; brother, Leo P. Lessard Jr. and wife Judy Lessard of Massachusetts, and brother-in-law, Charles George of Bowie, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of the Enclave for providing Lucille with care during her last months, and to Maggie, who became a dear companion over the past year.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass on Friday, Aug. 2 at Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

