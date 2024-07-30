Parlin, Herman Willard 78, July 26, 2024. Service, Hobbs Funeral Home, July, 31, 2024, 9-11 a.m. Services, 11am to 12pm, reception, 12 p.m.
Parlin, Herman Willard 78, July 26, 2024. Service, Hobbs Funeral Home, July, 31, 2024, 9-11 a.m. Services, 11am to 12pm, reception, 12 p.m.
