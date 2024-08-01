GORHAM – Due to unforeseen circumstances the memorial service scheduled for Michael S. White has been changed from Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m., to Saturday August 24, at 11 a.m., at Grace Bible Church in Gorham. Visitation on Friday August 2, 2024, will remain from 3-6 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

