GORHAM – Due to unforeseen circumstances the memorial service scheduled for Michael S. White has been changed from Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m., to Saturday August 24, at 11 a.m., at Grace Bible Church in Gorham. Visitation on Friday August 2, 2024, will remain from 3-6 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.