SOUTH PORTLAND – Patrick “Pat” J. Coyne, 61, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at his home. Pat was born in Portland on December 30, 1962, the son of John C. and Joan H. (Patchell) Coyne. ﻿

Pat graduated in 1981 from South Portland High School. He married Paula J. Thompson on September 6, 1997. Pat worked for his family’s automotive business, John’s Service, for 38 years as an automotive technician; he would later repair motorcycles as well. Pat was a very hard worker and very accomplished in his field. He loved music, playing the keyboard, singing and writing songs. He always knew how to make you laugh. He especially looked forward to summer camping and great adventures on the lake with his stepson, Patrick, wife and his family and friends. ﻿

Pat was predeceased by his father in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Paula Coyne; stepson, Patrick Colby; mother, Joan Coyne; brother, Timothy and his wife Karen Coyne; sister, Kari and her husband David Voelker; four nieces, Kelly, Erin, Alexa, Carly; and one nephew, Johnathan.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. To view Pat’s memorial page, or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

