Police are asking for help locating 78-year-old John Flannery, who was last seen at 110 Elm St. in Biddeford Thursday morning.
Police described Flannery as a white male with blue eyes and white hair, weighing 160 pounds and standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing “a long gray and blue sleeve shirt and blue pants,” police said in a silver alert issued Thursday afternoon.
Flannery was last seen heading toward the Maine Turnpike in a 2014 green Subaru Outback with Massachusetts license plate 4ZD327. He has cognitive issues and does not possess a cellphone, police said.
Flannery, a Biddeford resident, was seen for an appointment at 11:30 a.m. but did not return home, police said in the alert.
If found, please call the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127.
