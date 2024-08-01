Police are asking for help locating 78-year-old John Flannery, who was last seen at 110 Elm St. in Biddeford Thursday morning.

Police described Flannery as a white male with blue eyes and white hair, weighing 160 pounds and standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing “a long gray and blue sleeve shirt and blue pants,” police said in a silver alert issued Thursday afternoon.

Flannery was last seen heading toward the Maine Turnpike in a 2014 green Subaru Outback with Massachusetts license plate 4ZD327. He has cognitive issues and does not possess a cellphone, police said.

Flannery, a Biddeford resident, was seen for an appointment at 11:30 a.m. but did not return home, police said in the alert.

If found, please call the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127.

