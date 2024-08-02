We hear the term “democracy” tossed about haphazardly, with candidates pledging to protect our democracy.

We also hear the Jan. 6, 2021 riots called an “insurrection.” The real insurrection and silent coup must have occurred some years ago when we were a republic — the republic established under our Constitution and to which we pledge allegiance along with the flag.

There is significant difference between a democracy and a republic. Our rights, enumerated in the Bill of Rights and all other natural rights, are protected in a republic. In a democracy, no rights are secure, as the majority will always mistreat the minority. James Madison noted in Federalist 10: “… such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”

Ironically, we are much less a democracy now than when we were a republic. In fact, today we are more an oligarchy than a democracy, with a few bureaucrats and politicians controlling virtually all aspects of our lives, liberty and property.

The most recent example of democracy hypocrisy is replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The party waving the democracy flag tossed out the votes of 14 million voters to replace the primary nominee with their own choice. So much for the democracy mantra.

So, in November, let us vote not to save democracy, but to restore our republic.

Gary Foster

Gray

