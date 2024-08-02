Corinne Goodrich

Corinne S. “Corky” Goodrich lived a storied life. Born Aug. 3, 1932, she was a beautiful 91-year-old. She died after a brief illness on Monday, July 22, 2024. Corinne dealt with the ups and downs of life with class and grace; she possessed faith, patience, optimism, and a lively and amiable nature.

She loved to recite practical wisdom found in verse and story, such as one of her favorite songs “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd (but you can be happy if you’ve a mind to it).”

She rarely missed her daily 9 a.m. listening of Kate Smith’s radio rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. She enjoyed reciting poetry and playing piano, especially duets.

She took enormous pride in her growing family and the accomplishments each one attained. Life dealt her some difficult hands, such as the death of her second child, yet she handled it with grace, and healed the broken heart of our family.

With her peaceable spirit, and empathetic heart, she managed to win over all who knew her, with such uncommon courtesy in manners, and cheerfulness of spirit, that you came away brighter and better every time.

Born on Long Island, New York, she met our father, Albert Goodrich, in 1954. Throughout his career as a major in the Air Force, they made friends with whom she kept in touch across the country, often adding in news of interest and creative bits of sweetly drawn artwork.

She never lost the art of listening and caring. You were welcome in her home, “Back Acres Ranch,” in Kennebunkport, where she and our dad retired to his hometown, raised animals and grew “Victory Gardens.” Alongside Al, she helped build their home, clear trees, and maintain land, ponds, a plane runway, workshop, and hangars. She dared to fly with Dad in his home-built planes.

Corinne raised four daughters, the Goodrich Girls, and encouraged and celebrated their achievements and those of their seven children and her 11 great-grandchildren. She was active in the First Church, the Senior Center – with her bridge groups – and with the EAA, a group of pilots and their families who were dear to her, one and all.

She was one of the early members of Good Cheer and she took pride in the club and always contributed. She had friends because she cared for others. Her thoughtfulness was second to none.

She lived her life with precision and excellence in whatever she was doing. She had promising early careers as a secretary and in fashion and publicity in NYC and later as a legal secretary, and an insurance office assistant. She loved her volunteer job in the gift shop at the hospital.

As a mother she was exceptional in teaching domestic skills, including being a seamstress, and she taught her daughters – Laurie, Lisa, Karen and Wendy – the skills she excelled in, including cooking, baking, bridge, and piano.

She was an active coach and player in women’s softball and was a dedicated Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher. She shared her passion about the Bruins (and other sports teams) with her grandchildren.

Corinne never failed to express support and encouragement, driving people as a ready volunteer and was involved in children’s activities. She was the mainstay of our family when Dad was away or unable and they were devoted to each other throughout their 50-plus years together.

She would often say that she felt that her life had been blessed. She was brave in facing challenges head on, especially as an Air Force wife, courageous in times of adversity, (she is a breast cancer survivor), and a true, steadfast and lifelong friend.

Our family grieves for our incredible mother – the loveliest of women – and the gentlest and kindest of humans. We know that we share this love for her with so many others and are thankful for her tender and inspiring life.

