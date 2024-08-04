OREGON, Wis. – Thomas Dennis Carroll, 87, passed away on July 29, 2024 at home in Oregon, Wisconsin, following a series of health setbacks due to congestive heart failure. Tom’s was a peaceful death, he was surrounded by family and was supported by Agrace HospiceCare and Comfort Keepers during his final weeks. He was blessed with visits from his three children and sister in the days prior to his passing.

Tom was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Lee and Nell Carroll. Tom was married to Sandra Taft on February 8, 1958 and they remained happily married for 65 years. Their family grew with the arrival of Sharon (October 1958), Nancy (October 1960), and Jim (April 1964).

Tom worked for R.R. Donnelley & Sons for 37 years. He earned a degree in Financial Management from Northwestern University in 1963 while working for Donnelley’s Chicago Plant. While his career path moved upward, his family lived a somewhat nomadic life as his job took him across the country. Starting in 1970 Tom and family relocated to Glasgow, Ky., Old Lyme, Conn., Lancaster, Pa., New York, N.Y., Reno, Nev., and Arlington Heights, Ill. Upon retirement, Tom and Sandy built their dream home in Brunswick. In 2015, he and Sandy moved to Madison, Wis., to be closer to their roots in the Midwest. Following his retirement from Donnelley’s, Tom enjoyed his part-time job at Family Focus for another 18 years right up until his passing.

An important constant in Tom’s life with the Presbyterian Church. The family joined the local church with each move. Tom was an Elder at many of the churches as well as often serving as the Financial Manager. Another passion was his love of sports specifically following the White Sox and golfing at every opportunity.

Tom is lovingly remembered by his three children, Sharon Smith, Nancy Carroll, and Jim Carroll (Jim Fotter); grandchildren, Caryn Smith (Ederlin Samson), Craig Smith, Ian Karby, Genevieve Fotter and Keegan (Emily) Fotter; great grandchildren, Theo Smith, Olive Archibald and Lennox Archibald; sister, Carol Jean (Jim) Habel; nieces and nephews, Kelly Lentine and family, Vicki Koelsch and family, Greg Carroll and family, and Jeff Brunson and family; and extended family from Polo, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sandy; and brother, Henry Carroll.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison.

Please share your memories of Tom by posting in his Guestbook at: http://www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Services, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, (608) 249-6666.

Memorial donations may be made to The First Tee of Wisconsin.

