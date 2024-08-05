Thursday, Aug. 8

Girls Who Code Camp – Free, week-long camp for girls grades six to eight from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, contact jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Vacationland Film Festival – From 5 to 9 p.m., at City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. Goes through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Friday, Aug. 9

Girls Who Code Camp – See Aug. 8.

Advertisement

Thursday Coffee Hour – See Aug. 8.

Vacationland Film Festival – See Aug. 8.

Saturday, Aug. 10

First Parish Bean Suppah, From 5 to 6:30 p.m., at First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. Menu is pea beans, kidney beans, mac and cheese, hot dogs, brown bread, coleslaw and various desserts. Cost is $5-10. FMI, call 207-283-3771 or email office@firstparishsaco.org.

Vacationland Film Festival – See Aug. 8.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Advertisement

Film Screening – At 4 p.m., at Biddeford City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. “Saving Walden’s World” is an award-winning new documentary film, eight years in the making. Cost is $10. FMI, call 207-282-0849 or email savingwalden12@gmail.com.

Vacationland Film Festival – See Aug. 8.

Monday, Aug. 12

Free Tech Class: Understanding the Internet – From 10 to 11 a.m., at McArthur Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Free. FMI, call 207-571-7210 or email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Music in Motion – From 3 to 3:30 p.m., at the McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Designed for ages 4 to 6.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Advertisement

Sew What?! Fiber Arts Gathering – From 5 to 7 p.m., at The Art Certificate Program: TACP, 148 Main St., Suite 101, Biddeford. The bi-weekly meet up of local fiber artists to work on their individual projects, just hang out and chat, get support from peers, and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

York County Republican Committee meeting – At Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road, Alfred. Doors open 6 p.m.; business meeting 6:30 to 8p.m. Meeting will focus on upcoming events, especially activities of YCRC at Acton Fair. FMI: email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Thursday Coffee Hour – See Aug. 8.

Summer Speaker Series featuring Dr. Matthew Edney – From 7 to 9 p.m., at Union Church, 3 Stonecliff Road, Biddeford. Tickets are on sale now, cost is $20. FMI, email dlamb4711@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: