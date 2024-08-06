WINDHAM – Bruce Alton Jordan, born on Oct. 16, 1946, in Bar Harbor, Maine, passed away on August 1, 2024.

Bruce graduated from Maine Maritime Academy as a marine engineer. He began his career shipping out as a third and second engineer with Gulf Oil. Later, he worked as a loss control representative for several insurance companies.

Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing with the guys, gardening and BBQing in the backyard, and, above all, spending time with friends and family. Bruce also enjoyed countless nights in Starks, Maine where he built his camp by hand and could always be found on a 4-wheeler or tree stand. His love for the outdoors and dedication to his family were evident to all who knew him.

﻿Bruce was predeceased by his loving parents, Alton and Mary Jordan.

﻿He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Lorraine Jordan; his son, Keith Jordan and his wife Daneyelle Jordan; and his cherished granddaughter, Brianna Jordan. Bruce also leaves behind his beloved sister, Mary Jane Staples, his sister-in-law, Phyllis Reiser; and his nieces and nephews, Douglas Staples, Robert Reiser, Kimberly Conroy, Lisa Riccio, Matthew Amata, Stephen Amata, Ariel Levitt, and David Amata. Bruce is also predeceased by his brother-in-laws; Anthony Amata and Dennis Staples.

﻿Visiting hours will held Monday August 12, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road Windham, ME 04062.

