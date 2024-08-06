SOUTH PORTLAND – Kent Ericson, 84, international study and admissions advocate, of South Portland, died Wednesday, July 31, 2024, following a brief but valiant battle against cancer.

He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of the late Paul T. and Ada (Anderson) Ericson.

Kent was a proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Class of 1957. While attending TJHS, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His experience at Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico simply added to an already well-honed love of adventure and travel. Kent, an only child, loved to share that he had traveled to all 48 contiguous states by the time he had completed high school. His father, a contractor, would take the month of August off to avoid the Texas heat and take Kent and his mother, who also loved to travel, for trips to visit friends and relatives across the country, exploring a range of sites along the way.

Originally contemplating Lutheran ministry, Kent earned his B.A. degree in history and philosophy in May 1961 from Texas Lutheran College in Sequin, where he acted in student productions, sang in a band, and served as president of the student senate and student body president.

After a stint teaching, Kent went back to school to earn his M.A. in American history from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. He returned to his alma mater in 1963 to serve as the director of admissions at TLC, now Texas Lutheran University. He became a “road warrior,” traveling the length and breadth of Texas visiting high schools and doing college fairs. He expanded the reach of the college by visiting schools throughout the central and western sections of the country and innovating approaches to enhance the quality and diversity of the student body.

Looking for newer challenges, in 1976 Kent accepted the position of dean of admissions at Bentley College/University in Waltham, MA. During his 16 years as dean of Enrollment and financial aid, Kent focused on enhancing the academic profile and diversifying the student population of the College. He was recognized in higher education circles for his work in enrollment management and student recruitment. He was regularly called upon to consult to other colleges and universities for constructive approaches to various aspects of the entire enrollment process and was a frequent guest presenter at conferences and workshops on higher education.

Perhaps the most significant of Kent’s contributions to the field was his work in international student recruitment. At a time when there were relatively few international students on American campuses, and long before international travel was common, Kent was working to increase the presence of students from Europe, Asia, and South America on the Bentley campus, and ultimately on other campuses, as well.

Following Bentley, Kent worked with smaller colleges looking to enhance their international student profile, and before the close of his professional career, he founded “The College and University Connection” to assist international students find their best match in institutions here in the States, primarily in New England.

In the course of his work, Kent traveled extensively. First, driving to area schools and college fairs; then, by visiting international schools around the globe. Kent’s love of travel was legendary. Even today, family speak of the love of travel that Kent instilled in them. He was always curious about people and places, and the wonder of travel was a constant source of conversation.

His travel helped fuel his voracious reading, especially espionage novels, biographies and historical works, as well as his devotion to games such as Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy, as well as his readiness to dine out and discover the world of culinary arts.

Kent’s greatest pride was his beautiful family. He was so proud of his strong and accomplished daughters, of his sons-in-law, and his wonderful grandchildren. Attending performances and sports activities of his grandchildren — dance recitals, school productions, ball games and hockey games – was a passion, not a duty for him. Any time he was with family was special time for him.

Kent is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ann (Welch) Ericson; his two daughters, Shannon Ericson (and husband Chris Valcourt) and Camilla Ericson Martin; four grandchildren, Alden and Tucker Martin and Olivia and Julia Valcourt. Kent is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law Scott Martin. Kent married into, and was embraced by, a large extended family. Friends and family describe him as a gentle, patient and smiling man, with a keen sense of humor, a ready ear and an unforgettable laugh.

Memorial services will be at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road in South Portland on Thursday, Aug. 8, with a gathering at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Cottage Road in South Portland.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the Hobbs website.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in Kent’s name to:

the American Diabetes Association or

the National Parks Foundation or

to a charity of the

donor’s choice

