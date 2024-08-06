WARWICK, RI – Muriel E. Smith, 96, of Warwick, RI, passed away Friday, August 2, 2024. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Smith, to whom she shared 65 years of marriage.

﻿Born in Thomaston, Maine, on Feb. 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lucille and Ralph Blackington. She lived in Scarborough, Maine, before moving to Rhode Island in 1944. Muriel came to Providence to attend school in Rhode Island, and was a graduate of Hope High School. While in Rhode Island she lived with her aunt and uncle, the late Dr. and Mrs. Perry Sperber. She later met and married Kenneth W. Smith of Eden Park, Cranston, RI. She went on to become a Computer Operator with AAA of Warwick, until retiring in 1990.

﻿Muriel received several awards over the years, one from the RI Dept. of Elderly Affairs in May of 1989, for being a model worker and shining example to others. She was a member of St. Barnabas Church in Warwick, Central Grange, AARP, State Line Camping Club, Coast to Coast Travel Club and several senior clubs.

Muriel and her husband traveled all over the United States in their motorhome, visiting every state but two after they retired. They spent the winter months in their Florida home for many years until 2003, when they sold their home and returned to Warwick full time. The two loved playing bingo at Foxwoods in CT. While there, they met a very special person, Joanna, who sang at Foxwoods, and all-over New England, and has always remained a very devoted friend.

﻿Known for her love of children and her independence, she was a caregiver to all. Muriel cared for abused children for 23 years. She was one of five women in Warwick who founded and formed the group – Citizens Against Child Abuse. They all worked hard for several years until a bill was passed, making child abuse a felony. She also took in teenage girls who were pregnant, until they could go out on their own with their babies.

Muriel loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed playing poker and bingo, watching movies, cooking for family and friends, and caring for other people. She was a big fan of New England sports teams, especially the Patriots, and was an avid follower of Caitlin Clark. In her later years, she enjoyed doing crafts and making quilts for her grandchildren.

﻿Muriel leaves a daughter, Vickie and husband Michael Gaudiano of Scituate, RI, and two sons Kenneth A. and his wife Anne Smith of Bethlehem, NH, and Randy and his wife Andrea Smith of Bethlehem, NH; four grandchildren, Kimberly and her husband Joseph Virga of Red Hook, NY, Lynn and her husband Michael Stokes of Winter Garden, Fla., Lauren Smith of Warwick, RI, and Brendan Smith and his wife Meaghan of Coventry, RI. Brendan is her only grandson, and he was born on her birthday. She has six great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Joseph Virga of Red Hook, NY, Alannah and Kaeden Smith of Coventry, RI, and Parker and Cody Stokes, twins, of Winter Garden, Fla. She also leaves a special adopted grandson, John Andrea of Coventry, RI, and his son she affectionately called, “Jon Jon,” and daughter Ava who were very special to her; and her brother, Dr. Charles Vigue of Meriden, Conn. She was the sister of the late Maryon Johnston and Arthur Blackington, both who resided in Scarborough, Maine.

﻿Muriel had lived in Warwick for 76 years. She lived with her beloved cat and companion, Allie.

﻿A private service will be held at Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home located at 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick RI. Burial will be at Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, at 100 Harrison Ave. in Warwick RI.

