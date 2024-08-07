As owners locked into low-rate mortgages remain reluctant to sell, Midcoast developers Brett Davis Real Estate and John Libby Construction Inc. are pushing to build new, energy-efficient homes to ease the region’s housing crunch.

Next spring, 31 new condominiums will line Sagamore Drive in Phippsburg.

Davis and Libby, with 30 years of experience in real estate and construction, have collaborated on many projects, including the Lakewood subdivision in Freeport and the Amber Woods subdivision in North Yarmouth.

The new Popham Woods condos are designed to be eco-friendly, relying on a quasi-public septic system, tight insulation, heat pumps and domestic hot water tanks. Moreover, each unit is fit for solar installation and electric vehicle plugs, at the homeowner’s request.

“Our team understands the importance of building energy-efficient homes,” Davis said. “We’re committed to saving homeowners money and sustaining the area’s natural beauty.”

In addition to views of ledge outcroppings and mature Balsam fir trees, homeowners gain access to the Phippsburg town trail.

“Amenities are already established,” said Linnea Syphers, business development manager for John Libby Construction Inc., noting that the project began in 2008 but came to a halt during the banking crisis. “Current residents frequent the bike path.”

Davis added that often when introducing a subdivision, nothing exists — roads, walking trails, underground electric or water. In this case, with 12 homes on the cul-de-sac already complete, new occupants can join a fully functioning neighborhood.

“With on-site walking trails connecting every corner of the prized Phippsburg coastal peninsula, the community is an outdoor haven,” Davis said. “Two miles from Popham State Park, you gain privacy — a compromise between a short drive to amenities and feeling like you live in the woods.”

The neighborhood has eight full-time and four seasonal residents. That said, the team said they seek to attract more “snowbirds” (those who live down South hoping to acquire a second summer property).

“We anticipate an older demographic,” said Davis, considering the cost, ranging from $630,000–$700,000. “Regardless, there’s something for everyone, even those who commute for work.”

Popham Woods is building a model unit to showcase the space’s style. Weather permitting, the new condominium is slated to finish next year.

Syphers explained that each home is custom-made. After signing a contract, clients tour the showroom to make selections based on personal needs. Although a ranch option is available, a buyer with disabilities could have the doorframes customized for the right fit.

Each of the Balsam, Adler and Willow models includes a two-car garage, but their square footage and bed/bath ratios vary.

