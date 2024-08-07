Benson, S. Patricia 82, of Alfred, July 6. Celebration, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. Alfred Parish Church, followed a reception at Patty’s home in Alfred Village.
Benson, S. Patricia 82, of Alfred, July 6. Celebration, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. Alfred Parish Church, followed a reception at Patty’s home in Alfred Village.
