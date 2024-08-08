BIDDEFORD – Bernard Tracy, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 2, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view his complete obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

