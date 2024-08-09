Community celebration, parade and fair

Plans are underway for the New Gloucester 250th Community Celebration and Fair on Sept 7. More than 60 vendors, community groups and crafters are lined up. The celebration features food trucks, kids zone, live music and more.

Spots for community groups, crafters, regional nonprofits and other vendors are still available. Register up at gngrec.com.

Volunteers from civic or community organizations are needed for the setup team to work on Sept. 6, and a parking team on the day of the fair. In exchange for helping, the event committee will make a donation to the organization. Those interested can contact Peter Bragdon at 740-7528.

The parade route begins at 185 Church Road and proceeds to the fairgrounds. It steps off at 9:30 a.m. There is an option to join in at Memorial School for a shorter route. The deadline for applications is Aug. 30. The form is available on the Adhoc Semiquincentennial Committee web page at newgloucester.com.

Chewonki: Biomimicry

Chewonki educators will be at New Gloucester Public Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, to discuss biomimicry, or the ways engineers and scientists take notes from nature’s systems for solving problems. There will be live animals at the discussion, expected to last about one hour.

Wabanaki Arts Market

The annual festival of award-winning Wabanaki artists takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. Generations of Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet peoples, known as the Wabanaki, have passed down traditional crafts through the generations.

The public is invited to view Wabanaki culture firsthand through basket making, bead working, storytelling, drumming, singing and dancing. Crafts will be available for purchase with cash or check only.

Admission and parking are free. Barbecue plates will be available. Learn more at maineshakers.com/event/wabanaki-arts-market.

