HARPSWELL – Joan Potter Nelson, the beloved daughter of Don Theron Potter and Mary Dunning Noyes, was born on May 9, 1934, in Portland, Maine. Joanie died peacefully on August 3, 2024, surrounded by family at her ancestral home in Harpswell, Maine.

Joanie had an idyllic childhood in Brunswick where she made many wonderful life-long friends and enjoyed being part of the Bowdoin College community. She graduated in 1952 from Brunswick High School before attending and graduating from Colby-Sawyer College. Following college, she married and lived in Boston as well as abroad in Nurnberg, Germany as a military spouse. The family eventually settled in Rockville, Md., where Joanie played a significant role in her community, spearheading and chairing many events over the years, as a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society. Joanie was also a long-serving volunteer at Shady Grove Hospital and a devout member of Christ Episcopal Church in Rockville, Md.

After the loss of their respective spouses, Joanie and Frank Nelson met, eventually marrying in 1991. During their 33 years together, they split time between Amelia Island, Fla. and Harpswell. They enjoyed extensive travel that included many adventures such as an African safari, cruising the Indian Ocean, touring the United Kingdom, and crossing the Atlantic aboard the Queen Mary II, returning via Concorde.

Joanie was a unique personality, unforgettable to all who knew her. She was full of life and had a deep love for people. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, infectious laugh, and unwavering commitment to family and friends.

Joanie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Franklin Earl Nelson of Harpswell; son, William Hinckley and wife Katarina Hinckley. Also survived by her grandchildren, William Adams, Sarah Adams Ferguson and husband Kevin Ferguson, Robert Hinckley, Sebastian Hinckley, and Gus Hinckley; and her great-grandson, Harry Ferguson. Joanie was predeceased by her first husband, Robert F. Hinckley, M.D. and their daughters, Victoria Hinckley and Susan Hinckley Adams.

A brief viewing period will be held at the Nelson family home in Harpswell at 10 a.m., on Monday, August 12, followed by funeral services at the Elijah Kellogg Church, Harpswell Center at 11 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick, Maine (Optional). The family will receive friends at the Nelson residence in Harpswell from 2 p.m.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit www.brackettfh.com to view Joan's online memorial.

