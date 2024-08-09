NAPLES — The confident words came with a confident smile as Ryan Martin prepared to take his shot at a world record Friday evening.

“I’m getting it,” he said. “I’m getting it.”

And with room to spare. Martin, a former basketball standout and now the coach of the boys’ varsity team at Lake Region, set a Guinness World Record for 3-pointers made in an hour, knocking down 1,134 shots to beat the former record of 1,077 set by Daniel Loriaux in June 2012.

The record came with a physical price. The moment the hour ran out, Martin sprinted outside before collapsing on the wet grass by the parking lot. Moments later, he submerged himself in an ice bath, trying to bring relief to his exhausted body.

But he was proud of the feat. And proud of what it said.

“My whole life, I think I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder playing basketball,” he said. “That’s what drives me to do something like this, and do something to keep my name out there. I’m a competitive person, and this was a great challenge for me.”

Martin’s friends formed his support crew during the attempt – four rotating rebounders, plus two more stocking the rack and providing him with his next ball – and his parents, sister and brother-in-law were among the fans who filled half of both bleachers (the other half of the court was cleared to limit distraction).

“It’s a joy. This was so fun doing this, most of my best friends are here helping me do it,” he said. “I got so many text messages the last two weeks. It’s pretty cool, it’s something that I didn’t think was going to be this big. But this was a really cool thing.”

Martin, who won Mr. Maine Basketball at Maranacook in 2008 before going on to play at UMaine, Keene State College and professionally in Canada, took 1,408 shots and made 80.5%, and at one point made 36 in a row. He buried the record-breaking shot with 4:01 to go.

He had the entire attempt recorded and will now wait before Guinness officials review it and crown him officially.

“I think it’s a 12-week process before they accept it, but I’m in no rush,” he said. “I’m not paying the $800 for it to come quicker, so I’m going to wait and hopefully it’s accepted. But if not, I know I got it, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Martin came in with a plan and a pace: 21 shots made per minute for the first 10 minutes, followed by 20 in the next 10, then 19, 17, 16 and 15 for the final 10. His friend Nick Beauchesne kept pace, reminding Martin where he was each minute, and prompted the crowd for cheers every 100 makes.

“I was enjoying the shock and awe of everyone else in the building, knowing what he was capable of,” Beauchesne said. “I wasn’t floored by it, because Ryan has kind of made the incredible normal on the basketball court. But the energy in here, and just being able to be on the floor with him, was one of the cooler things I’ve gotten to do in a long time.”

Martin knew ability wasn’t going to be a question – just the day before, he said, he took 100 threes and made 95. The question was endurance, a lesson learned when he did a test run two weeks prior and cramped up in both legs only 23 minutes in. He made an adjustment, putting dynamic tape on both calves to ease the stress on the muscles, but he knew his body was still in for a battle.

“It’s just a grind,” he said, “but you can’t give up when there’s that many people here. It was hard, but it’s more of a mental game than anything else.”

Right from the start, Martin had the record under siege. He made 24 threes in his first minute, followed by 20 in his second, 25 in his third and 29 in his fourth, putting him 14 ahead of his pace. He continued to pull away, climbing to 24 ahead of his pace in the 10th minute, 39 ahead after 19 minutes, 43 after 31 and 54 after 41.

“He’s the best shooter in Maine, and one of the best shooters in the whole world,” said childhood friend Ryan Baillargeon, who was one of his rebounders. “I had no doubt he was going to shatter it.”

He hit his 539th three, putting him halfway to the record, with 35:18 to go. As he got closer, the fans no longer needed to be prompted to cheer. The volume rose with each make, and as he closed within 20 shots, they began stomping their feet in anticipation.

Finally, with Beauchesne counting down, No. 1,078 splashed through the net, and the crowd responded with its loudest cheer of the night.

“(Right) then, I was relaxed more,” he said. “It was great seeing that 1,078 go in, and know that at that point, (there’s) just the finish line and I made everyone happy in the gym.”

Once the hour was up, Martin took off, but returned and hugged fans and posed for pictures with a smile that never left – even if, after 1,408 shots, it was more of a grimace.

“I can’t really explain how hard of a challenge that is,” he said. “But I love putting myself through challenges like that, and it feels good to accomplish it.”

