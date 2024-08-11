CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Barbara Chapman (Warren) Reed died on Aug. 1, 2024. She was born on Dec. 12, 1931, in Waterville, a daughter of Eleanor and Elmer Warren. Barbara lived in Waterville until she was 16 years old. She graduated from Northfield School for Girls and from Simmons College in 1953. She earned a master’s degree from Northeastern University in 1976.

Barbara spent her early summers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. It was during those summers that she developed an enduring love for the out-of-doors and all its creatures and plants. Later, she was happiest in her garden, in a canoe, hiking, or cross-country skiing. Always a woman of integrity, honesty, and charm, she brought a quick-witted spirit and energy everywhere she went.

Barbara became a physical therapist, a career she truly loved. She was Director of Rehabilitation Services at Winchester Hospital for 20 years before moving to New Hampshire where she worked for Huggins Hospital and Visiting Nurses. After moving to Oceanview Retirement Community in Falmouth, in 2003, she was a water aerobics instructor, a retirement career she thoroughly enjoyed, at Oceanview and at the Casco Bay YMCA.

Barbara and Malcolm married in 1954. They lived in Stepney, Conn., Westwood and Reading, Mass., Freedom, N.H., and Falmouth. In the 1980s, Barb and Mal designed their own home on the Ossipee River in Freedom, N.H. It was a little bit of paradise with water, woods, birds, wildlife, and lots of room for company. Malcolm died Dec. 31, 2003, soon after their move to Oceanview and one month before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wherever she lived, Barbara was active in Unitarian-Universalist congregations and in her various communities.

In 2008, Barbara and Carl Barker, a widower and neighbor, began a wonderful new life together in Barbara’s cottage. Carl died on March 30, 2020, leaving many wonderful memories.

Barbara’s family includes her three children and their spouses, Laura Garson, William Reed (Teresa), Daniel Reed (Catherine); grandchildren Matthew Reed (Sarah), Colin Reed (Erin), Molly Garson, Heath Garson, Anna Reed, Gustav Reed (Javier); and four great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Emily.

Barbara will be remembered for her dedication and love for her family and friends and her community, and her unwavering authenticity and exuberance that brought lots of joy to our lives.

Donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading

239 Woburn St.

Reading, MA 01867 or to:

Maine Audubon

20 Gilsland Farm Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105

