SHAPLEIGH – Beverly Shippee, 88, beloved mother to three sons, of Shapleigh, passed away on July 27, 2024, in Sanford. She was married to Frank Thurber Shippee, Jr. for 66 years.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Aug. 16, at Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale, ME 04083.

To share memories of Beverly or to view a full obituary please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

