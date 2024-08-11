PORTLAND – Glenyce E. Hughes, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 6, 2024, with her children by her side.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, James; and six of her siblings.

She is survived by her four children, Russell (Lisa) of Gorham, Barbara of Westbrook, Susan (Kevin) of New Gloucester, and Grace Brady (Kevin) of Saco. She also leaves her twin brother, Gleynn of Portland; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was employed by and retired from Union Mutual (UNUM) and enjoyed lasting friendships with many of her former coworkers.

She resided at The Woods at Canco for the last two years and cherished the friendships she made during her time there.

The family would like to thank all of her friends that have visited and called in the last few weeks. She loved you all and she was happiest visiting with family and friends.

At her request, there will be no service.

Copy the Story Link